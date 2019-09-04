Mark E. Gibbs NASHUA, N.H. — Mark Edward Gibbs, of Nashua, NH, died Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on July 12, 1962, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Charles and Anita Jeanne (nee Roller) Gibbs, and the brother of the late Charles Gibbs and Oneida (nee Gibbs) Swain. Mark is survived by his children Victoria Gibbs and Alexander Gibbs; his life partner, Bryce Bertrand and his son, Carson Bertrand; his former wife, Lucinda (nee Browne) Gibbs; and niece Tiffany Sheree (nee Swain) Lowe. An avid antique collector who loved people and shared his kind and generous spirit with all he met. A celebration of his life will be held on 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bryce’s home on 22A in Orwell, VT. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation: CJD Foundation Inc., 3634 West Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.