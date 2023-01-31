Mark Eitapence RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA — Mark Eitapence, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA on January 22, 2023. Mark was born in Rutland, VT to Harriet Waite Eitapence and Paul (Peter) Eitapence. Mark joined his beloved wife Lydia in heaven. Mark was very proud of his three children, Mia Zaninovich (husband Jason Zaninovich), Lia Eitapence and Peter Eitapence. Mark also had three grandchildren that he loved dearly, Mia and Jason’s daughters Ava and Alexa and Peter’s son Asher Eitapence. Mark was predeceased by his father, Pete Eitapence. Mark was a wonderful person with a quick wit and a sense of humor that kept everyone laughing, or sometimes blushing! He was very family oriented and often reached out to his Mom, his sister, Michele Eitapence-Myskow, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was an avid motorcycle rider and one of his passions was teaching others how to safely ride motorcycles. Among his students were officers from California Highway Patrol and famous actors that he gladly posed with. He also had his own business “The Mad Wrapper” in which he shrink wrapped everything from boats to helicopters. Mark touched everyone's life in such a positive way and he will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 18, 2023 at the Honda Center in Colton, CA. A Celebration of Life for Mark will be held at a later date for his east coast family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.