Mark F. Horwedel RUTLAND — Mark F. Horwedel, 69, of Rutland died on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 22, 1953 in Troy, NY the son of John Horwedel and Bette (Luce) Horwedel. He was a graduate of Rutland High School, class of 1973. He retired from Carris Reels of Rutland, where he worked for many years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his son, Christopher Horwedel, his daughter Elise Pecor, his sister, Margaret Worthen, and his brother, John Horwedel He was predeceased by his wife Celeste Horwedel in 2005, his brother Peter Horwedel in 2020, and his brother Christopher Horwedel in 1981. A Memorial Service will be held on June 18, 2023 at the Clarendon Springs Bed and Breakfast, 5919 Walker Mt. Rd., Clarendon, Springs, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
