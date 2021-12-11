Mark J. Kilburn MANCHESTER — Mark J. Kilburn, 68, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021, after a long illness. Born March 3, 1953, Mark was a native of Manchester, Vermont, and was raised in the house his father was born in. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur (Dee) and Adella (Brooks) Kilburn, and brother-in-law, Edd Cutler. Mark graduated from Burr & Burton in 1972. He was a resident of Florida for over 40 years. Mark worked in construction, as a cook and as a computer technician. Outside of his working career, Mark was passionate about the art of food preparation, as well as his paintings. Mark is survived by his nine siblings: his twin, Mary (Bob) Sanderson, of Fair Haven; Marlene Cutler, of North Bennington; Mike (Astri) Kilburn, of Manchester; Tere (Dick) Kennedy, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; Jeff (Candi) Kilburn, of Queensbury, New York; Art (Bonnie) Kilburn, of Dorset; Scott (Kelly) Kilburn, of Manchester; Rose (Jordan) Smith, of West Pawlet; and Denise (Bucky) Tuttle, of Dorset. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Marshall Smith, and Marshall’s wife, Pam, of Jupiter, Florida.
