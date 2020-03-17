Mark J. McCormack WEST RUTLAND — Mark "Clam" McCormack, 66, of West Rutland died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland March 8, 1954, the son of Edward and E. Alice (Traynor) McCormack. Mark was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1972. He was employed for many years with the family business, McCormack’s Machine Shop, in Clarendon Springs. He later manufactured McCormack’s hardwood bowls. He enjoyed playing and watching sports. He also loved hunting, snowmobiling and four-wheeling with his friends and his dog, Noah. Surviving are his daughter, Samantha McCormack of Clarendon Springs; a brother, E. Gary McCormack of Rutland; three sisters, Mary Christine Martin of Narraganset, Rhode Island, Kimberly Joan Dandulakis of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Andrea McCormack of West Rutland; his former nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by a sister, Patricia Ann Turner. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. A reception will follow at Sweet Caroline’s in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
