Mark Lane Bryant BRANDON — Mark Lane Bryant, age 59 passed away Thursday August 31, 2023 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He was born in Proctor, Vt on March 23, 1964 the son of Richard and Joyce (Greeno) Bryant. Mark grew up in Brandon and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. He had worked in the Slate Business having worked for Chuck Smid Slate in Sudbury. He later had worked at McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon. Mark loved his 4-wheeler and enjoyed NASCAR. He is survived by his brother, Gary Bryant of Brandon; 2 sisters, Linda Otto of Brandon and Vickie Bresette of Forest Dale. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and Great nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Saturday Sept. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St. Brandon, VT. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Friday Sept. 8th from 6-8 PM A private graveside service and Interment will take place at a late date in the family lot in the Forest Dale Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to The Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon, VT
