Mark M. Maslack, MD PALM SPRINGS, CA — Mark Michael Maslack, MD recently of Palm Springs, California, died peacefully at his home, Mirador West on February 12, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mark was born August 1, 1951, in Granville, NY as the son of Michael and Rose Maslack. He was predeceased by his mother Rose Consoli Maslack, Father Michael Andrew Maslack, brother Greg Maslack, and sister Michelle Maslack Teczar. He is survived by 5 siblings: Brother Joseph Maslack of Greensboro, NC, and sisters: Joann Maslack Prillaman of High Point, NC, Andrea Maslack Routzong of Gloucester, MA, Lisa Maslack of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Terese Maslack Ayer of Colchester, VT. Mark was a retired Diagnostic Radiologist/Nuclear Medicine physician. He graduated from the University of Vermont Medical School in 1977 and relocated to Philadelphia where he practiced and taught students at Albert Einstein Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital before he retired and lived his remaining years in Palm Springs, California. Mark had a passion for traveling and visited many popular locations throughout the world. He loved sharing photos and stories about his adventures with his many friends and family. Recently, he accompanied his sisters Lisa and Terese on an Alaskan cruise despite his rapidly declining health. Mark also had a passion for automobiles and had an encyclopedic knowledge of various makes and models. His sense of design and detail carried on into his homes, which were beautifully and tastefully decorated as well as inviting and cozy. Mark was a very kind and loving soul. His generosity was felt by many including organizations that he felt very strongly about, The Desert Aids Project and The Redwood Society being his priorities. His smile and personality made him a joy to be around. His knowledge was vast, and conversations were filled with many details along with laughter. His zest for life will forever be fondly admired and greatly missed. Donations can be made in his name to the societies listed above. Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.