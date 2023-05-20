Mark O. Steinke KALISPELL, MT — Mark Oscar Steinke, 68 years young, passed onto the next realm, unexpectedly on February 23, 2023, at his Ranch in Kalispell, MT. Mark came into this world, on May 27, 1954, in New Britain, CT. The son of Oscar & Agnes Steinke; sister of Adora Karounos. Mark loved his family dearly: his wife Larina, sons Matthew & Luke, grandchildren Winslow & Otto, along with his family of friends. He adored all living beings, especially animals and children. He loved spending time with his dear friends, jammin' to music, the outdoors, hunting & fishing, camping, sports, Glacier Park, the Rocky Mountains, & Montana, in general. He had a strong connection with horses that he passed onto his sons. Mark will be missed by his family and everyone that he graced in this life. He had an immense presence, which will be rivaled by none. May his soul run free and spirit live on forever.
