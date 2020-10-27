Mark Waterman RUTLAND — Mark Waterman, 61, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Oct. 21, 2020. due to complications from cancer. He was a longtime resident of Rutland, Vermont, and traveled throughout the state in his work as an electrician. Mark enjoyed reading, learning about history and current events, and avidly followed his favorite New England sports teams which held his lifelong loyalty. Mark is survived by his wife, Claire Waterman; his three children, David Waterman and partner Nina, Kevin Waterman and wife Roxana, and Karen Waterman and wife Courtney; his grandson, Greyson Cirillo-Waterman; and his four siblings, Jeanne Kirbach, Lawrence Waterman, Garry Waterman and Brian Waterman. He was predeceased by his parents, Rita Waterman and L. Bernard Waterman. His greatest pride was the achievements of his children. Spending time with his grandson was his greatest joy. He spent his last years meaningfully with his wife and those he held dearest. Mark lives on in the memories and love of his friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
