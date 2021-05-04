Marlene A. Senecal RUTLAND TOWN — Marlene A. Senecal, 84, of Rutland Town, died peacefully at home with her three daughters by her side on April 29, 2021. She was born Marlene A. Cocklin in Castleton, Vermont, on Feb. 13, 1937, to John and Lila (Eddy) Cocklin. She attended St. Peter’s School and Rutland High School. She married the love of her life, Leland D. Senecal, on March 30, 1956. She was a devoted mother to their three daughters, Susan Senecal of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Kimberly Rayborn of Rutland, Vermont, and Sandi Switzer of Rutland Town, Vermont. After 53 years of love, devotion and laughter, Marlene was by her husband’s side when he passed away in 2009. Marlene worked at Metro Mail and Rosenblatt Dress Factory in Rutland, Vermont, before becoming the food service director for the Proctor School District for over 32 years. Proctor Elementary School students, faculty and staff enjoyed homemade rolls, lunches and desserts every day until her retirement. She even made dozens of homemade pies for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and she would bring cinnamon rolls hot out of the oven to the teachers’ room daily so faculty members could enjoy them with their morning coffee. Marlene developed strong friendships with many PES teachers and staff members that lasted right up until her final days. In fact, she was a wonderful friend to many, including all of her neighbors in Proctor, Pittsford and Rutland Town. Marlene had a lifelong love of country music; she was an avid gardener; she crocheted holiday gifts for her daughters and extended family members; she loved vacations to Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and especially, Maine, with her husband and family, and in later years, her grandson, Jimmey. Marlene always provided a warm and inviting home for family and friends. She had a gift for decorating her house every holiday year-round. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, High Ledge Snow Stormers and the Civil Air Patrol. As a teenager, she once put on her Civil Air Patrol uniform then traveled to the Rutland Airport and introduced herself to visiting President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He even granted her request to tour the inside of his airplane. In addition to her three daughters, Marlene is survived by three brothers, Joseph Cocklin of Texas, Robert Cocklin of Kentucky, and Bernard Cocklin of Florida; one sister, Patricia C. Randall of Hubbardton; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leland Senecal; two brothers, John Cocklin and Charles Cocklin; and two sisters, Barbara Light and Elizabeth Manning. A private burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton next to her beloved husband. To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children…to leave the world a better place…to know even one life may breathe easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded. Marlene Senecal succeeded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give. Funeral arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
