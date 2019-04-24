Marlene L. Hill NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Marlene L. Hill, 83, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of Ruric Liberty and Ethel (Bodah) Robitelle. She attended local schools. Her husband of 62 years, Howard D. Hill, died July 8, 2018. Mrs. Hill was a past secretary of VAST Snowmobile Club in Springfield. She also enjoyed motorcycling and camping. Survivors include five children Howard Hill II, of Northwood, New Hampshire, Daniel and Lorrie Hill, both of North Springfield, Nancy Barror, of Springfield, Stephanie Lewis, of Pomfret; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her six brothers and sisters. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, with the Rev. George Keeler officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.
