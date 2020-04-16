Marsha Ellis LEWISTON, IDAHO — Marsha Ellis passed on April 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1944, in Pennsylvania. She lived most of her life in Vermont and most recently Idaho. She is predeceased by husband, Griffith W. Ellis Jr. She is survived by her five daughters, Anna Legault of Orwell; Marsha Singh of Fair Haven; Martha Ellis of Moscow, Idaho; Tracy Ellis of Whitehall, New York; and Laurie Ellis of Fair Haven; as well as her 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CDP COVID-19 Response Fund https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fundfocusing on support for nonprofit organizations working directly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Responder Rescue https://www.responderrescue.org/ This foundation helps any first responder that has been injured, became ill or suffered a traumatic event.
