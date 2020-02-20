Marsha J. Goddard RUTLAND — Marsha J. Goddard, 74, died Feb. 18, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Robert J. Goddard of Rutland. Visiting hours will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Calvary Bible Church. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Calvary Bible Church, c/o Buneva Wilson, 2 Meadow Lane, Rutland, VT 05701. A full obituary and online condolences can be viewed www.cliffordfuneralhome.com.
