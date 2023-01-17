Marsha J. Littler RUTLAND — Marsha J. Littler, 82, died Jan. 12, 2023, at Rutland Health Care Center. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Litter in 2020. Marsha was born March 21, 1940, in Newton, MA, the daughter of John and Gwendolyn (Havill) Kelly. She was raised in Needham, MA and graduated Needham High School. She received her Bachelor Degree from Gordon College in Beverly Farms, MA. Marsha was challenged by recurring mental health issues. She and her family were very appreciative of the understanding and support of the Vermont State Mental Health system during her lifetime. Christianity was her guiding light. Marsha and Richard were active members of Shrewsbury Community Church. She spent the last decade of her life in the warmth and professional care of the Rutland Health Care Center, supported by her dear friend, Brian Patrick. Surviving is a brother, John Kelly of MA, and his wife, Sarah, their sons David, Andrew, and Jeffery; as well as sister-in-law, Shirley Littler of Springfield. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday Jan. 28, 2023, at Shrewsbury Community Church. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
