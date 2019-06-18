Martha A. Basal LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Martha A. "Marty" Coburn Wilson Basal, sadly, passed away in her Long Island home on Jan. 7, 2019, at the age of 68. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Margaret O'Rourke Coburn and William Kelly Coburn; her dear sister, Linda Ralph; and her sweet little pugs, Molly and Lucy. For three years, she tenaciously fought ALS while cherishing her time with family and friends. She was a devoted mother and doting grandmother. Born and raised in Danby, Vermont, Marty attended Wallingford High School and St. Joseph's College in Rutland. A licensed real estate agent in both Vermont and New Jersey, she loved music, gardening, decorating, cooking, the ocean and, most of all, family. She will be remembered for her strength, humor, and dignity. Marty was known for her love of animals, especially dogs and horses. She asks that if anyone wishes to donate in her memory, they do so to the ASPCA or any other animal rescue. Marty is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Wilson (Matt) and Jennifer Grgas; her loving son-in-law, Joe Grgas; her two beloved grandchildren, Ava and Joey Grgas; her stepchildren, Brenda Basal, Jimmy Basal, Laurie Soucier and Sherry Genga; her sisters, Carol Judson (Patrick) and Billie Coburn Cancio-Bello (CB), brother, David Coburn, sisters, Kathy Whitcomb (Larry) and Mary Brown (Charles); and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held in her honor on June 22 at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland, Vermont beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.