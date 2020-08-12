Martha C. Congdon RUTLAND — Martha Culver Congdon, 69, died Aug. 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland, Nov. 3, 1950, daughter of Lawrence W. and Helena (Leahey) Culver. Martha is survived by her son, Clarke Congdon, his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Cash, Hazel and Rowan, of Manassas Virginia; and her daughter, Katie Gilcris, her husband, Jeff “Gilly,” and their two children, Jeff Jr. and Gretchen, of North Springfield, Vermont. Martha has three siblings, Frances Anderson of Chester, Mary Anne Culver of Rutland and John Culver of Rutland. Martha also has several nieces and nephews whom she adored greatly. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and an honorary member of the Pico Ski Club. Through the Pico Ski Club, Martha had a lifetime of service to include, but certainly not limited to, holding positions as president, Junior Program coordinator and membership chair. Martha was a 1968 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and also received a bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College. Many of you may know Martha as having worked at State Farm Insurance for the Ron Magray and Ken DeCandio families, a total 37 years. Martha was loved by all who met her. Many have said Martha was their “second mom.” Martha was always there to lend an ear and to offer advice when needed. Martha was a kind soul, loyal without judgment and a friend to all. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.