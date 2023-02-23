Martha Cobb RUTLAND — Martha Cobb, 78, died Feb. 19, 2023 in Granville, NY. She was born in Rutland, Aug. 5, 1944, daughter of Kenneth and Marguerite (McDonough) Cameron. Martha was a 1962 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was voted most business like. She worked for many years as a secretary for the Public Defender’s Office. She then went onto selling Real Estate throughout Rutland and the surrounding areas until she retired. Surviving are her daughter, Vanessa Lapre; 2 grandchildren, Vincent and James Williams all of Rockingham. NC; a brother, Lawrence Cameron of Rutland; a niece, Ronda Stroup of Center Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard C. Cobb Jr. in 2005 and a sister Joan Stroup in 2000. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
