Martha E. Dalton ST ALBANS — Martha Elizabeth Dalton, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 2, 2022 with her good friend Wanda and sister Kathy at her side. Martha’s life will be celebrated on June 24, 2023 with the time to be announced. Please visit awrfh.com to view Martha's full obituary and share your memories.
