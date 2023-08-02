Martha E. Sagi RUTLAND — Martha E Sagi passed away peacefully on her own terms at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 31st 2023 after a short courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Proctor, Vermont on October 28 1947, daughter to the late Charles and Margaret (Littler) Sagi. She grew up on North Street in Rutland playing at Rotary field with her sister, Ruth Whitney and all of her cousins After she was married she bought a house on the same street and raised her two children Scott (Duder) Smith and Amy Smith. Martha worked over twenty five years at Social Security and then went on to work at Agings Helpings Hands after her retirement. Martha also spent many years volunteering in her community at the Diversion program, Meals on Wheels and the Rutland Community Cupboard. An essential part of her life has been her involvement in AA, recently celebrating 10 years of sobriety. Martha also known as Yaya to her granddaughters Grace and Caroline Lunney, Lily and Addy Smith and their mother Jen Marx was a devoted mother, granddaughter, sister and friend who was loved deeply by many including close long time friends Judy Pratt and Mickey Young and her cat Maxine. She was predecessed by her late husband William Allard. A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Rutland Community Cupboard 65 River Street Rutland.
