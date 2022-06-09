Martha I. Birdsall MOUNT HOLLY — Martha I. Birdsall, 74, of Mount Holly, died on May 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Maple Cemetery in Lincoln, Vermont.
