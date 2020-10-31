Martha M. Plumley KINGSFORD, Mich. — Martha M. Plumley, 89, of Kingsford, Michigan, a former resident of Rutland, died Oct. 24, 2020. She was the wife of Roy Plumley who died in 1996. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
