Martha M. Plumley KINGSFORD, Mich. — Martha M. Plumley, 89, of Kingsford, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain. Martha was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 19, 1931, daughter of the late Elizabeth G. and C. Andrew Mooney. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland and then Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts. On Feb. 9, 1957, she married Roy D. Plumley Jr. at Christ the King Church in Rutland, overlooking the fact that he’d attended a rival high school. They lived in both Connecticut and Ohio for a few years before settling in Iron Mountain for good in 1969. She was a longtime secretary at St. Mary Queen of Peace Church. After retiring, she remained a faithful and devoted member until her death, volunteering on the funeral lunch committee, as a Eucharistic minister, or anything else that was needed for as long as she was able. She was a member of Pine Grove Country Club for many years but lost interest in golf when her favorite partner, Roy, died in 1996. Instead, she took her incredible sweetness, kindness and goodness – which can’t be captured in words – and shared it with her grandchildren. She created a sanctuary on the Menominee River, where there were very few rules, many secrets from the parents, and days of fun. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward, John and Richard; and her beloved husband, Roy, in 1996. She is survived by her sons, Andy (Janet) and Rob, both of Iron Mountain; grandchildren, Amy Emmrich (Ryan) of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Plumley (fiancé Devin Wickman) of DePere, David Plumley of Iron Mountain, Eddie Plumley of Iron Mountain, Caleb Plumley of Iron Mountain; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Sasha Emmrich of Cincinnati; and many nieces and nephews in Maine and Vermont. She will be missed. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Kingsford. Martha will be buried next to her husband in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her memory. Condolences to the family of Martha Plumley may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.