Martha Murphy McDevitt LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Martha Murphy McDevitt, 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving children. Martha was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late Eva Charlebois Murphy and Philip Murphy. Martha’s career was diverse: a nurse, administrative assistant, gardener, but her most significant roles were as wife and mother to her seven children. Martha was crafty in all things. The original “Martha,” she could just as easily whip up a Halloween costume from items in the basement to hosting elaborate dinner parties and baking the perfect apple pie. Her love of flowers and green thumb came in handy with her work at nurseries, local farms and visual displays at St. Anthony’s as she volunteered on the flowers committee. After graduating from St. Catherine’s School of Nursing, Albany, New York, Martha made her way to Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked at Mount Sinai Hospital. Martha and Joe began their married life and eventually settled in Litchfield. For 55-plus years, Martha dedicated her time giving back to her community. Martha and Joe volunteered hand-in-hand and instilled the value of service to their children. Her civic services ranged from the Litchfield Aid of CJR to the Litchfield Board of Education, Democratic Town Committee, Litchfield Junior Women’s Club, Sandy Beach Commission and registrar of voters. She was a Girl Scout leader and a board of directors' member. She was devoted to St. Anthony’s Parish; volunteered as a CCD teacher, pre cana instructor and Eucharistic minister. Martha’s loyalty and endless support resulted in receiving the Catholic Volunteer Award, as well as the recipient of the DAR Community Service Award, along with several other local recognitions. Martha was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph McDevitt Sr.; and her sister, Mary Chaisson. Martha leaves five daughters, Kelly, of Boulder, Colorado, Colleen and husband Stanley Scott, of Tahoe City, California, Mary, of Litchfield, Connecticut, Kerry, of New Preston, Connecticut, Shannon and husband Robert Gollow, of Litchfield, Connecticut; and her sons, Joseph Jr. and partner Oliver Graves, of San Francisco, California, and Matthew and wife Jamie, of Bantam, Connecticut. She also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Murphy, Reilly, Jack, Emma and Lily. In addition, she leaves a sister, Elizabeth Sabella, of Ridgefield, Connecticut. and brother, Philip Murphy and wife Sally, of Canton, Georgia; as well as three sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Creed, Katherine Barrett, Sister Margaret McDevitt, and brother-in-law, Matthew McDevitt, all of Rutland, Vermont. Martha’s family would like to thank the many caregivers, as well as Brandywine, Sharon Health Care Center, Valerie Manor, and Athena Hospice for the care and comfort extended to Martha and her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 49 South St., Litchfield. Burial immediately following in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Thurston Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Road, Litchfield, CT 06759. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Litchfield Social Services Board, P.O. Box 12, Bantam, CT 06750; as well as Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Please respect each other's beliefs and boundaries regarding mask wearing and social distancing. Kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com to send the family an online condolence.
