Martha N. Donahue RUTLAND — Martha N. Donahue, a lifelong Rutland City resident, died peacefully at her home on Aug. 27, 2023. She was 95. A child of the Great Depression era, she was born on June 17, 1928 in Rutland City, the daughter of Thomas B. Noonan and Bridget C. (Burke) Noonan. Martha and her younger brother Joe during grade school lost their father to tuberculosis while he was in his mid-50s. The family endured great hardship with dignity and fortitude, yet Martha made it a point to frequently tell her children that she never felt poor growing up. She also emphasized how her strong religious faith had provided guidance and strength throughout her life. Martha believed that truly living your faith was most important. Martha attended Rutland City schools and was a 1946 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. She married Bernard G. Donahue on Nov. 5, 1951 and they spent nearly 60 years together until Bernard’s death in 2009. They met by chance at a square dance in Pittsford. While Martha’s date stepped away to use the restroom, Bernard asked her to dance, and they hit it off. They loved to celebrate that story with their children. Early in her career, Martha worked for the law firm of Ryan, Smith & Carbine in Rutland as an office staff member. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the Pico Peak ski resort. During the early 1970s, while raising her children, Martha sold Avon cosmetics part time. A few years later she returned to office work with the Rutland City schools, handling accounting for the school lunch program until retiring in 1986. Martha enjoyed this role and her colleagues immensely, especially her annual trips to Washington, D.C., for national school lunch conferences. She was part of meetings in the private offices of Vermont’s Congressional delegation to advocate for program changes. While Martha enjoyed her career, her family was the love of her life. Her husband, known as “Bernie,” affectionately called her “Marty.” To her five children, she was “Mom” – and later “Gram” to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether at home or during annual camping vacations in New England and Canada, Martha juggled her attention expertly across her children and kept things in order. She was also a beloved surrogate Mom to her children’s friends. A new chapter in her life began in 1986 with the birth of her first grandchild, and she took the opportunity to retire and care full time for her grandchildren. They dubbed her dining room “Gram’s Diner” for the lunches and snacks she served. A few decades later, Martha was delighted by the arrival of great-grandchildren and welcomed them into her home for frequent visits. Martha and Bernie enjoyed their golden years together, spending time with family and friends, going on hikes with the Green Mountain Club Killington Section, visiting local state parks, venturing to England, France, and Ireland as well as Nova Scotia, and relaxing at home. Martha enjoyed reading, cooking and baking with family recipes, sewing and gardening. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Donahue-McLaughlin and her husband, Keven McLaughlin, of Rutland; four sons, Alan E. Donahue of Rutland; Thomas L. Donahue and his partner, Gayle Townsend-Lang, both of Rutland; Timothy J. Donahue and his wife, Catherine E. Needham, of Orient, NY; and Michael C. Donahue of Rutland; seven grandchildren, Wade McLaughlin of Beverly, MA; Christoffer Donahue, Lyndsay Bassalin, and Sara Donahue, all of Rutland; Kelcey McLaughlin Owen of Chicago, IL; Caleigh McLaughlin of San Diego, CA; and Emma Donahue of Los Angeles, CA, as well as nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 2009 and her only sibling, Joseph Noonan, in 2015. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 AM at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. After the burial, a reception will be held at Engle Hall at Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at curealz.org and BROC Community Food Shelf at 45 Union St., Rutland, VT 0701. Clifford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.