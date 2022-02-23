Martha Provin Thurston BRANDON — Martha Provin Thurston left us a note, "Gone for a Walk." Martha, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 60, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with her family by her side. Martha was born in Proctor on Jan. 8, 1962. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Alice (Wright) Provin. She grew up in Pittsford where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1980, and later, New Hampshire College, class of 1984, with her accounting degree. She began her working career as an auditor with Proctor Bank and later, Independent Audit Associates. Martha loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed sewing, especially gifts for others, loved being outside, tending to her garden and flowers, walking around town, hiking with Charlie, volunteering, baking, mowing the lawn, and spending time at Fern Lake. She also loved “Pour at four” with “The Girls” and spending as much time as possible with her family. Surviving is her husband, Charles Thurston, of Brandon, whom she married Aug. 10, 1985, in the Pittsford Congregational Church; one daughter, Mackenzie Thurston and her partner, Colby Hescock, of Mendon; three sons, Everett and his wife, Jessica Thurston, of North Clarendon, Pierce and his wife, Maeghan Thurston, of Forest Dale, and Emmett Thurston, of Rutland. Also surviving are four sisters, Pamela and her husband, James Farnsworth, Sandra and her husband, Richard Conway, Nora and her husband, Earl Audet, and Donna Provin and her husband, Mike Frey; three brothers, Lloyd “Bud” Provin Jr. and his partner, Sue Giotta, Brian Provin and his partner, Jamie Holt, and Earle and his wife, Laurie Provin; her father-in-law, Harmon Thurston, her brother-in-law, Lee and his wife, Susan Thurston, her sister-in-law, Lynn Thurston and her wife, Janice Morong, her brother-in-law, Jeff and Michelle Thurston, and her brother-in-law, Tom Gallipo; three grandchildren, Eldon, Ada and Raegan Thurston. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents; mother-in-law Maxine Thurston; and sister Sara Gallipo. A gathering and reception “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at The Brandon Inn, where a memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Music will be provided, so bring your dancing shoes. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
