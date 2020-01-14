Martha V. Dumas BURLINGTON — Martha V. Dumas, 92, of Burlington, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, of complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease. She was born on Oct. 13, 1927, in Burlington, the daughter of Lemuel and Cornelia (Ruille) Palmer. She married Gerald F. Dumas on Sept. 9, 1951. They were married 67 years when he predeceased her in 2018. Martha had been a longtime resident of both Castleton and Burlington. She enjoyed walking, reading, crocheting and crafting. Martha took great pleasure in her various collections, being salt and pepper shakers, plates, cardinals and dolls. She loved to bake and it made her happy to make her family's favorites. Martha's storytelling brought joy and laughter to her listeners. Her guilty pleasure was her standing weekly hair appointment. Survivors include two daughters Martha Munnette of Brandon and Vickie Stone of Burlington; three sons Gerald W. Dumas and wife Donna of Burlington, Peter Dumas and wife Aimee of Uniontown, PA, and Joseph Dumas and wife Karan of North Hero; a sister, Dolly Nanna of Burlington; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters Madeline Wright, Geraldine Edwards, Jean Hatch and June Curvoon; a brother, Lemuel Palmer; and son-in-law Michael Stone. Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Durfee Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at a later date at the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.