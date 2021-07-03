Martin Hanley rites RUTLAND TOWN — The funeral service for Martin Hanley, 84, who died May 8, 2021, was held Sunday, June 27, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace and Pastor Beverly Anderson officiated. The organist was Diane Chartrand. The soloist was Ryan Mangan. The words of remembrance were read by Pastor Beverly Anderson. A reception followed at the church. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
