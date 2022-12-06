Martin L. "Marty" Landon Sr. MIDDLEBURY — Martin L. “ Marty” Landon Sr.,76, of Middlebury died Wednesday November 30, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer over the last 4 years. He was born on August 5, 1946 in Whitehall, New York the son of Melvin and Anita (Wisell) Landon Sr. Mr. Landon grew up in Hubbardton and attended Fair Haven High School. He was employed as a truck driver starting at the age of 16 working for several area companies including 13 years at Carrara’s in Middlebury until retiring in 2019. His passion in life was hunting, fishing mechanics and his family. Survivors include a daughter Connie Landon and her husband William Kimball of Weybridge, a son Martin L. Landon Jr of Weybridge, a ½ brother Melvin E. Landon Jr of Rutland, 5 grandchildren Lindsay, Sabrina, Makayla, Casey and David, several great grandchildren, former wife Violet LaFountain of Weybridge, former girlfriend Chrystal Sears of Leicester, several nieces and nephews including Joe Bruno of Castleton. He was predeceased by 2 sisters Marjorie Wood and Ann McNotting and a ½ Brother Frank Landon. Friends may call from 4pm until 6pm on Friday December 9, 2022 at the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 US-7, Pittsford, VT. Funeral services will be held 10AM Saturday Dec 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may to a charity of one’s Choice
