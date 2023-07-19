Martin Nathaniel Waite Jr. PAWLET — Martin Nathaniel Waite Jr. (1934 – 2023) it is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, husband and grandfather, Marty Waite. Marty passed away in his home of 60+ years on Thursday July 6, 2023. Marty was 89 years young and involved with family activities and his hobbies this year until his passing. He was born in Pawlet, Vermont on March 13, 1934, to Martin Waite Sr. and Lillian Appling Waite. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Anne Lockwood/Waite. They were happily married for 66 years. He is also survived by sons David (Melissa) and Richard (Julie), daughter Tracy Nagell (Paul), granddaughter Jessica Portillo (Edgar) and a great grandchild who is due in December. He is also survived by five brothers, Sam, Myron, Charles, Perry, Bill and four sisters Maryann, Emily, Pam and Donna. The middle child of thirteen, he was pre-deceased by bother Marvin and sisters Ruth LaPort and Edith Mach. Marty entered the Marine Corps and proudly served in the Korean War during his early 20’s. Upon his return to Pawlet he married Shirley and started his family. He worked a variety of jobs from building silos and doing road work to retiring from Telescope in 1997. In those early years, he had his pilot’s license and volunteered with the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) with his good friend and brother-in-law. Marty was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Masons alongside several of his brothers. Over the years on his Pawlet farmette, he raised cattle and pigs and grew amazing vegetable gardens. Shirley and Marty were the original recyclers. They repurposed everything and rarely let anything go to waste. Handy with his hands, Marty could build and fix about anything. Cutting wood with a chainsaw for years, he finally gave in to using a log splitter in his 70’s. Some of his fondest memories were family get-to-gathers, camping, fishing and boating at Lake St Catherine. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at the Pawlet Mettowee Cemetery, Pawlet, Vermont on Sunday 7/23 at 1PM. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends who supported Marty during this difficult time and to the amazing grace of the Hospice team. In lea of flowers donations can be made to the VNA Office of Philanthropy, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 9 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, Vermont 05701 or online at Southern Vermont VNA Hospice Vermontvisitingnurses.org/support-hospice.
