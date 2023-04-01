Martin Nitka LUDLOW — Martin Nitka, 80, of Ludlow, VT, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A full obituary will follow in a later edition.
Cloudy with rain in the morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers and thundershowers during the evening, mainly cloudy overnight with periods of rain or snow. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 12:04 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.