Martin P. Hayes RUTLAND — Martin P. Hayes, 62, of Chittenden Road, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his family at his bedside. Born May 3, 1957, in Johnson City, New York, he was the son of Lawrence and Ellen (Calvert) Hayes. Martin graduated from Johnson City Schools in 1975 and from Johnson State College in 1980. On July 24, 1982, he married Diana Goodheart in the Bethany Church in Montpelier. After their wedding, they first made their home in Cavendish, later moving to St. Clairsville, Ohio, before returning to Rutland. Martin was employed by United Technologies in Vergennes as a senior specialist. Before joining the staff at United Technologies, he worked for Omya, Imi Fabi and Windsor Minerals/Luzenac. In his spare time, Martin enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening – especially his blueberry bushes – and hiking. Survivors include his wife, Diana Goodheart Hayes; his children Sarah J. Beyette, Alexander L. Hayes and Catherine L. Hayes; his son-in-law, Shaun Beyette, and his grandson, Koji Beyette; his mother, Ellen Mack; his siblings Shirley Stout, Charles Hayes and Kenneth Hayes; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Hayes, and his grandfather. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St., Rutland. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Patient Fund, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, assisted the Hayes family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
