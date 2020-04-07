Martin P. Musctello CHITTENDEN — Martin P. Muscatello, 73, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Rutland to Joseph “Pip” Muscatello, Sr. and Betty (Martin) Muscatello. Martin graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1964. He was active in sports and was proud to have served as the captain of the football team and the ski team. After graduation he was honored to have been selected for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, Vermont team and to have been chosen captain of that championship team. Throughout his life he had many interests and enjoyments. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, skiing and snowmobiling. He loved boiling up delicious maple syrup with his sugaring buddy, John Danielski. He had many cherished memories of he and his wife Jo spending time with family and friends at their Lake Bomoseen cottage. Martin was a four-year naval veteran of the Vietnam War, serving aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Hornet -- a service to his country he looked back on with the greatest pride. Martin was proud to have worked for 50 years alongside his father Pip, his brother Jo-Jo and his niece Jess in the family business, Pip’s Barber Shop. A barber shop established in 1935 by his father, in the same location for 85 years and still continuing as a family business, serving all the wonderful customers it was his privilege and honor to know. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Jo (Thornton) Muscatello of Chittenden; his brother Joseph P. Muscatello Jr. of Rutland. He was always very fond of the many nieces, nephews and cousins that he leaves. He also leaves a special nephew-in-law, Roger Reynolds of Proctor; four special nieces, Jessica, Amanda and Zoe Reynolds of Proctor; and Sierra Thornton of Proctor; a special brother-in-law, William Asprey of Chesapeake, Virginia; and nephew, Martin Asprey of Chesapeake, Virginia. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Ralph Muscatello, and his brother, Peter Muscatello. A memorial celebration of Martin’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or a charity of one's choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.