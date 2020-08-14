Martin P. Muscatello rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Martin P. Muscatello, 73, who died April 5, 2020, was celebrated Aug. 10 at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Winnie Dennis. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post 31. Taps were sounded by Steve Kipp. Ron Fairbanks made the flag presentation to the family. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
