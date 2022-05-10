Marvin C. Patch Sr. MOUNT HOLLY — Marvin C. Patch Sr., 76, died May 4, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Oct. 3, 1945, son of Raymond and Hazel (Jewel) Patch. Marvin was a U.S. Army veteran. Marvin was a member of Rutland American Legion Post 31. He owned a light trucking business. Marvin enjoyed coin collecting, hunting, fishing, antiquing, Devil’s Bowl racing and watching NASCAR. Surviving are two sons, Marvin Patch Jr., of West Rutland, and Raymond Patch, of St. Johnsbury; a brother, David Patch, of Tinmouth; his girlfriend, Betty Pierro, of West Rutland; three grandchildren, Christopher, Devin and Casey Patch; his former spouse, Carol Burney, of Rutland. He was predeceased by four brothers, Raymond, Francis, Robert and Leslie Patch; and two sisters, Judy Edmunds, Doris Spafford. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in East Wallingford Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
