Marvin W. Jones rites BRANDON — The graveside service for Marvin Werdna Jones, 95, who died Dec. 9, 2020, was held Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiated. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms, Robert Gearwar. Burt Reynolds, post chaplain, delivered a Legionnaires Service. Paul Scott sounded taps. Sgt. Jessica Herrera of the Vermont Army National Guard presented the flag to the son, David Jones. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.