Marvin W. Jones BRANDON — Marvin Werdna Jones, 95, died Dec. 9, 2020, at the home of his son in Oxford, Michigan. He was born March 19, 1925, the son of Werdna and Jessie (Carey) Jones, in Rochester, where he received his early education. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II involved in the battle of central Europe. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Jones began his career as a woodworker at Brown’s Novelty in East Middlebury, for more than 60 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #55. Survivors include his sons, David Jones of Oxford, Michigan, with whom he had made his home, and Robert White of Estero, Florida; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Achsah (Swinington) Jones, in 1989; and six siblings. The private graveside service with military honors will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
