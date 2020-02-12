Mary A. Castor PROCTOR — Mary A. Castor, 62, of Proctor passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a long illness, with her husband at her side. Mary was born on Nov. 2, 1957, the daughter of Richard and Jane (Mangan) Lane. Mary was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1976. She was married to Mark Castor on July 19, 1987, in Proctor. Mary was employed by General Electric Co. for 31 years, retiring on July 1, 2018. Mary was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed traveling to different Major League ballparks with Mark to watch her beloved Boston Red Sox. She was well-known for her exceptional cooking and her love for animals. Mary is survived by her husband, several cousins and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided for Mary. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Italian Aid Society, 415 West St., Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
