Mary A. Coburn RUTLAND — Mary A. Coburn, 70, peacefully passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. A native of Rutland, she was born on Dec. 9, 1951, daughter of Richard and Marie (Lancour) Anoe. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1970 and then the Vermont Beauty Academy. Mary worked for many years as a beautician at Eileen’s Beauty Shop. Throughout her life, she also worked at Ryan Smith & Carbine Ltd., Staples and Rite Aid. She was a member of St. Peter Church and enjoyed music, spending time with her family and playing with her pets. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russell, of West Rutland; her daughter, Michelle Marie Groverston and son-in-law Scott, of Middlebury; sister, Judith A. Jones, of Rutland; brother, Thomas R. Anoe, of Rutland; sister-in-law, Elaine Anoe, of Rutland; nephews, Mark, Todd and Christopher; nieces, Lorrie and Caleigh; and her loving dog, Lemmy. She was predeceased by her brother, David Anoe. A celebration of life will be held at a date TBA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.