Mary A. Dayton CASTLETON — Mary A Dayton, 94 of Castleton died Sunday at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 3, 1929 in Castleton, the daughter of George and Agnes (Sorrentino) Chesbro. Mrs. Dayton was employed by Fair Haven Mills for 10 years, Pozy’s Restaurant as a waitress, General Electric Company for 14 years until her retirement. During her retirement she was a waitress at the Wooden Soldier for many years. She enjoyed knitting, reading, baking and crocheting. Survivors include 2 daughters Mona Eddy of Castleton and her companion Ed DeLauri, and Dale Coombs of Fair Haven and her companion David French; 2 sons Charles Dayton Jr. and his wife Deborah of Rutland and Rick Dayton and his wife Carla of Rutland, a sister Winnifred Mason of Fair Haven, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren, 4 step great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Charles F. Dayton on May 3, 2002, a brother Edward Chesbro and sister-in- law Terri Chesbro, a brother-in-law Donald Mason, and a great great granddaughter Alana. Friends may call on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Funeral Services will be held 10AM Friday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Castleton American Legion.
