Mary A. Dumas PROCTOR — On Dec. 30, 2020, Mary Ann Dumas, 68, died peacefully at home with her wife at her side, after a courageous battle with corticobasal degeneration. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, June 28, 1952, the daughter of Mearl and Aline (Aileen) (Stephenson) Dumas. Mary graduated from Poultney High School and continued her education in accounting. Mary met the love of her life, Carol Soulia, in 1994. They spent their time building a life of love, adventure and memories. Two of their fondest memories are their civil union May 27, 2007, and their marriage Aug. 25, 2013. Mary was a bookkeeper at Ray Beane Tire & Services Center for 29 years. Upon retiring in 2013, she worked as customer service/sales rep at Vianor Tire & Auto Service. Mary will be remembered for her shy, yet mischievous, dimples, solid work ethic and jack-of-all-trades skills. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge, helping and giving to friends and family without a need for recognition. Mary enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors, baking and spending time with family, friends and her fur babies, Pringles, Yogi and Izabella. Mary is survived by her wife/soulmate/caregiver, Carol Soulia of Proctor; daughter, Sheila (Allen) and grandson Aidan Spencer of Essex Junction; brother, Edward Dumas of Poultney; sisters, Elizabeth Nantel of Benson and Linda Ouellette Guinness of Orwell; several nieces and nephews. In memory of Mary, donations may be made to PSP & CBD Foundation, 7961 Falling Creek Road, Bedford, VA 24523-5671; BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Clifford Funeral Home.
