Mary A. Franzoni RUTLAND — Mary Ann Franzoni, 87, of Rutland, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Rutland, the daughter of Frederick N. and Mary (Pierce) King. Mrs. Franzoni grew up in Rutland, graduating from the Rutland High School in 1952. She married Raymond Seward Franzoni on Oct. 11, 1952. Mrs. Franzoni enjoyed knitting, crocheting and bowling. She was a member of the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary, Daughters of American Revolution, also the state and national Mayflower Society. Survivors include two daughters, Carole Lippold and Annette LaRose, both of Rutland; two sons, Raymond Franzoni, of Rutland, and Frederick Franzoni, of Clinton, Connecticut; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Raymond S. Franzoni Jr. in 2013; grandson Joshua J. Thompson in 2004; and a brother, Frederick P. King, in 2004. Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in the East Clarendon Cemetery. The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers, Nancy Pratico, Dawn and Stephany Ianni, and her wonderful neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910.
