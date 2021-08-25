Mary A. Liddy CASTLETON — Mary Ann Liddy, 91, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born March 15, 1930, the daughter of Harry and Myrtle (Haney) Howell, in Muscatine, Iowa, where she graduated from St. Mathias Catholic School. In Des Moines, Iowa, she was a member of St. Augustin Catholic Church and its Mother’s Club. Mrs. Libby was an active athlete in earlier years and later, enjoyed following all sports on TV, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include three children, Deborah Rosmus, of Castleton, Cheryl Carter, of Hickory, North Carolina, Michael Liddy, of Des Moines; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Liddy, Jan. 19, 2012; a son, Dennis Liddy, in 2020; and seven siblings. The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
