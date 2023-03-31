Mary A. Powers DANBY — Mary Angelia Tifft Powers, 79, of Danby, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rupert on May 31, 1943, the daughter of Edgar and Beatrice (Prouty) Tifft. She graduated with honors from Wallingford High School in 1961. On December 15, 1962, she married Henry “Pete” Powers. She then graduated from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. Mary worked as a nurse from 1964-1973, then as the Danby Town Clerk from 1973-1980 and returned to nursing until retiring in 1995. Together with Pete, they owned and operated Crimson Maple Enterprises from 1988-2015. Mary also helped to organize and operate the Bluegrass Festival for 13 years for the Green Mountain Climbers Snowmobile Club. Mary loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Pete, sons Mike (Tonya) and David (Cher-Allyn), all of Danby, grandchildren Angelia, Ryan, Sawyer, Logan, Lucas and Sydney, sisters Beverly Howarth of Mount Tabor and Donna Benedict of Colorado. She was predeceased by a brother Charles Tifft. Friends may call from noon until 2PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2PM, followed by burial in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Walk to End Alzheimer’s Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.
