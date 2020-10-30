Mary Ann Bruso RUTLAND — Mary Ann Bruso, 77, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Our House Outback in Rutland. She was born April 26, 1943, in Rutland, the daughter of Milton G. and Doris Ruth (Carter) Dorr. She married Melvin Bruso Nov. 9, 1962. Mrs. Bruso was employed by MetroMail for many years and then General Electric Co. for 16 years until her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and crocheting. Survivors include her husband of Rutland; two children, Peggy Sadakierski of Clarendon, Stephen Bruso of Castleton; two sisters, Judi Bailey, Patricia Matt, both of Rutland; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bruso was predeceased by an infant son, Christopher; and five siblings, Beverly Rosmus, Irene "Bunny" Mussen, Milton "Buddy" Jr., Reginald and Richard Dorr. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where a calling hour will begin at noon prior to the service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
