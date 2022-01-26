Mary Ann Creed RUTLAND — Mary Ann Creed, 88, of Rutland, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. She was born May 26, 1933, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Matthew and Margaret (Mahoney) McDevitt. She attended the Sisters of Saint Joseph Convent grade school and graduated from MSJ in 1950. She then went to Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital Nursing Program, graduating in 1953. She worked as a nurse at the Rutland Hospital from 1954 to 1995, her last 20 years as a discharge planner. On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, John Creed, and they lived in Rutland most of their lives. Surviving are her four daughters, MaryBeth and husband John Giacobbe, Margaret "Meg" Barros, Jonna and David, Amy and husband Dennis Carroll: 11 grandchildren, Megan and fiancé Ravi Idnani, Kathleen, Danielle and husband David Shea, Johnny, Andrea, Michael, David, Angela, Savannah, Dean and Liam; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Maddie; two sisters, Katherine Barrett and Sr. Margaret McDevitt, SSJ; a brother, Matthew McDevitt; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John Creed, in 2006; her brother, Joseph and his wife, Martha; and a sister-in-law, Gail McDevitt. Mary Ann was a member of Christ the King Church and served many years as a Eucharistic minister. She was also a member of St. Peter Church Legion of Mary. She loved spending time with her family, “Sunday Dinners,” and enjoyed being Nana to her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School or Mary’s Meals, in c/o Clifford Funeral Home at 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. A celebration of life burial will be held in May 2022. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
I knew Mary Ann since 1983 when she was was a discharge planner at RRMC. She was a very loving, spiritual and caring nurse and very capable of pulling a rabbit out of her hat on occasion. It must have been her connection to God. Mary
Ann is in good hands with John beside her. I will miss her beautiful smile and smiling eyes. To her family, she loved you more than words and was so proud of each and every one of you. Mary Ann, you job is done and go in Peace. xxoo
