Mary Ann Creed RUTLAND — The funeral service for Mary Ann Creed, 88, who died on Jan. 24, 2022, was held Friday, Jan. 28, at Christ the King Church. Concelebrants were Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, Fr. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Parish, Fr. Luke Austin, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Fr. Steven Scarmozzino, pastor of St. Raphael Parish. Soloist was Fr. Steven Marchand of Christ the King Parish. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. The Eulogy was offered by Mary Beth Giacobbe. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
