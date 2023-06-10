Mary Ann Gleason BRADENTON, FL — September 1, 1927 – October 22, 2022 Maryann Gleason, 95, of Bradenton, Florida passed away in her home on Saturday, October 22,2022 with her beloved partner, Dick Morley, by her side. Maryann was born on September 1, 1927 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she grew up in a strong Irish Catholic family. At a young age, Maryann met and married Jack Shand of Proctor, Vermont where they resided. Maryann would grow to love Vermont and all of its natural beauty. Following Jack’s death, Maryann met and married Jim Gleason, also from Proctor, Vermont. Jim and Maryann returned to Eau, Wisconsin and then moved to Bradenton, Florida. After Jim passed away Maryann met Dick with whom she shared a loving relationship for sixteen years. Maryann is survived by several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews who she followed the lives of all with the greatest of love and joy. Throughout all of the relationships in Maryann’s life, all who were touched by her light would agree that she was mighty of heart, generous of spirit, genuine in living, and lovingly loyal to all whom she cared for. She will be missed and remembered by so many. A prayer service will be held at the graveside at the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor, Vermont on Saturday, June 17th at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow with the family at Sweet Caroline’s in West Rutland, Vermont
