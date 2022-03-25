Mary Ann Hughes WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Mary Ann Hughes, 78, who died March 16, 2022, was celebrated Marsh 23 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Celebrant was Fr. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Church. Soloist was Olivia Boughton, and organist was Angela Lundrigan. Bearers were Kevin and Stephen Hughes, Alan and Zachary Dunnack, Bobby Czachor and Brian McKearin. Eulogist was Melanie Dunnack and Stephen Hughes. A reception was held at Sweet Caroline's. Burial will be at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
