Mary Ann Hughes WEST RUTLAND — Mary Ann Hughes, 78, of West Rutland, died peacefully on March 16, 2022, at her home. She was born in Granville, New York, the daughter of Stephen and Frances (Warzocha) Tomaszewski. To know Mary Ann was to love her. She was an amazing person who embodied everything that is good in the world. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was a devout Catholic who found strength in God and practiced that faith at her beloved St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. “Babci,” as she was known by those who loved her, blessed so many with her joyful demeanor and playful sense of humor. She could fill the room with her laughter and she was synonymously known for a good knee slapper, chasing you around for a spielak, or making you smile with one of her witty sayings. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her “Bocce Buddies” and taking trips with her friends to the casinos. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, and her grandchildren were her universe. She loved unconditionally, and was always a beacon of hope that spread kindness to everyone she came across in her lifetime. She truly epitomized the positive change we wish to see in the world. Her ability to persevere through difficult times and her calm demeanor were a testament to the way she lived. Although she has been called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her kindred spirit and love will be carried in our hearts each and every day. We are eternally grateful for the time she spent with each one of us here on earth and feel truly blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories with her. Mary Ann is survived by two sons, Stephen (Michele) Hughes, of Pflugerville, Texas, and Kevin (Jessica) Hughes, of Rutland; a daughter, Melanie (A.J.) Dunnack, of Lebanon, Connecticut; an uncle, Joseph Warzocha; eight grandchildren, Sarah Hughes, Rebecca Hughes, Zachary Dunnack, Kelsey Dunnack, Colby Dunnack, Ryleigh Hughes, Gavin Hughes and Lucas Hughes. She also leaves behind her best friend of 50 years, Antoinette Tedesco. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Hughes, in 2006. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:30 to 12:30 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The Hughes family would like to extend an open invitation to family and friends to gather at Sweet Caroline's in West Rutland following the church service. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery will commence at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in honor of Mary Ann.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.