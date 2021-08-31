Mary Ann Liddy CASTLETON — The memorial service for Mary Ann Liddy, 91, who died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, was held Friday, Aug. 27, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. Richard Tinney officiated. The vocalists were Rosie Doran and Mary Jo O’Day. Burial followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven for Mrs. Liddy, her husband, James F. Liddy, who died Jan. 19, 2012, and their son, Dennis Liddy, who died Dec. 17, 2020.
